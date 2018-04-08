Mubashara murder to be pursued like Kasur case

Faisalabad

Minister of State for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry Saturday said the murder case of Jaranwala would be pursued like that of the Kasur murder case.

Talking to media persons after visiting the residence of 7-year-old girl Mubashara, who was killed about seven days ago, the minister said the government was fully alive to the issue. The case was handled in accordance with the postmortem report, but the family members of the deceased were not satisfied with the report, he added.

He said the Supreme Court had ordered for exhuming the body of Mubashara to collect more evidence.

He said the report was prepared by the gynecologist concerned while the whole investigation process was supervised by district coordination officer, city police officer and other responsible officers. But if any discrepancy was detected in the first and the new report, action would be taken against the responsible officers, he added.

He said his brother attended the funeral prayers of Mubashara while his uncle also remained in touch with the bereaved family.

Referring to the murder of Abida, he said over three dozen suspects had been investigated and the case would be taken to its logical end. The real culprits would be nabbed soon, he added.

In addition to investigation, he said, forensic evidence had also been collected and the cases would be solved on merit.

Earlier, Talal Chaudhry expressed condolence with the family of Mubashara and offered Fateha for her departed soul.—APP