Mubark hopes for regaining glory in Thar-Coal mega project

Islamabad

A well-known Pakistani nuclear scientist and former Chairman Thar-Coal project, Dr Samar Mubarak Mand, has expressed the hope that he will regain glory after finalization of the inquiry report being audited now-a-days regarding Thar-Coal mega project.

Sindh government had got approval from federal government, besides funding for making cheap electricity through Thar-Coal project, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

A huge quantity of coal was available in Thar area of Sindh province, he further said.

This was an 8.9 billion rupees project, which should have been completed in a stipulated time frame, Dr Samar Mubarak Mand said.

In the first phase, we have spent 3.7 billion rupees to produce electricity from a coal project, he revealed.

The project had started functioning for about 9000 hours, and we successfully managed to generate energy through utilization of coal, he said.

We had hired an experts for achieving progress from this mega project but due to unavailability of funds, the project could not be continued in a proper manner.—APP

