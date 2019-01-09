MTRA to observe kidney, corneal transplant awareness day

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Head of Medical Transplant Regulatory Authority (MTRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Asif Malik has said that January 10 will be observed as awareness day to create awareness regarding Kidney and Corneal Transplant.

The awareness day is being organized by Medical Transparent Regulatory Authority, in collaboration with Health care Commission, provincial Health Department and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said a press release issued here on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that kidney transparent is allowed in kidney/Centre Hayat Abad Medical Complex and health facilities registered with Medical Transparent Regulatory Authority only.

The awareness session will be attended by provincial Health Minister Hasham Inamullah, high ups of Heath Care Commission, FIA, members National and provincial Assembly and persons with successful kidney transplant. The event is meant to create awareness among the masses, regarding kidney and Corneal Transplant and authorized health facilities in the province.

