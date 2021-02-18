‘MTJ’ – Maulana Tariq Jamil going to launch clothing brand?

KARACHI – Pakistan’s renowned Islamic scholar Maulan Tariq Jamil is going to launch a fashion retail brand, a spokesperson confirmed to a private media outlet.

The spokesperson did not reveal the launching detail but said that the clothing brand will sell shalwar qameez and kurtas..

The brand’s Linkedin page, MTJ [Maulana Tariq Jamil], introduces itself as “fashion retail brand strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype”.

“MTJ being supervised directly by Maulana, is dedicated to weave people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a garment shopping platform to discover and re-associate with that lost identity that is ingrained in all of us.

“The brand works to holistically combine diverse heritage and values in producing garments for people to feel empowered and proud when they wear them to offices, in homes, functions, travelling etc. and respectfully become the ambassadors of those inherited values by owning them,” read the page.

However, Maulana Tariq Jamil has not made any announcement on its social media accounts in this regard.