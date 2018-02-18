MTI-KTH issues annual performance report

Peshawar

Medical Teaching Institute-Khyber Teacher Hospital (MTI KTH) Saturday celebrated one-year anniversary of Institutional Based Practice (IBP) and shared its one-year performance report. Secretary Health, Abid Majeed was chief guest on the occasion. Abid Majeed was told that total of 24107 patients were facilitated through IBP KTH and 3003 different surgeries were carried out till date in which 2043 surgeries were done under Sehat Sahulat Card.

IBP generated 2984098 rupees net profit to the hospital whereas 3349153 rupees income tax is given to the government. IBP Pharmacy gross profit Rs 2580650, average daily sale Rs 126403, average daily profit Rs 24060, average daily discount given to patients is Rs 27632. Long awaited Institutional Based Practice was initiated in MTI-KTH on February 16, 2017. The reason of starting IBP was to provide quality and specialized treatment to the public on subsided rates under one roof.

The main objective of IBP is to strengthen the institution financially and for the provision of specialized patient care, increasing the specialized services 7 to 14 hours. Abid Majeed appreciated and lauded the services rendered by the faculty and management of MTI KTH. He invited a team of MTI- KTH to meet the team of health department to discuss the IBP incentive and allowance as per MTI Act 2015 for consultants and then he will forward the summary to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approval. Assistant Prof Medicine Dr Hamza Ali Khan gave a detailed presentation on IBP.—APP