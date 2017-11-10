MSF told to pack up from Bajaur Agency

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

After the closure of its operations in Kurram Agency, The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been asked to wrap up its operations in Bajaur Agency meaning the organisation will have no presence in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

MSF’s Country Representative in Pakistan Azaad Alessandro Alocco confirmed to media that the health organisation has been told to stop its functions in the area.

“There was a single-line statement from the government asking us to wrap up our only surviving operations in Fata, which is in Bajaur Agency, as our request for renewal NOC was declined,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

There are 120 staff members, all Pakistani nationals working in Bajaur Agency, he said while also adding that international staffers were not allowed to work in the tribal belt. However, the government allowed the foreigner team based in Timergara, Dir Lower district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, to perform the operations.