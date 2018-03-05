MSC 2018- Diplomacy in shatters

Arhama Siddiqa

THE 2018 MSC took place amidst a complex global security environment, manifest in deteriorating developments regarding the world’s climate, economy and volatile crisis areas. For more than five decades, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become an important forum for dialogue on security policy. Each February, it brings together senior decision-makers from around the world. The key issues for MSC 2018 were; the future of the European Union, its relations with Russia and the US, and the conflicts in the Middle East, in particular the war in Syria. Another focus was arms control. This year there were more than 600 participants, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 40 foreign ministers and 40 defence ministers. Non-governmental organizations were also represented.

The Munich Security Conference is usually an opportunity for world leaders to meet on the side-lines and strive for compromise and conciliation. But this year’s gathering is more likely to be remembered for the lack of apparent progress on resolving protracted conflicts around the world. No sign of understanding or hope was evident during the conference. This year’s motto “To the Brink – and Back?” seemed an appropriate portrayal of the condition that the world, particularly the Middle East is in today. With so may pressing issues to discuss, this years conference had the potential to make a difference. However it became more of an open walloping opportunity. Israel’s prime minister and the Iranian foreign minister exchanged harsh words at the high-profile event, with Benjamin Netanyahu equating Iran to Nazi Germany and Mohammad Javad Zarif calling the Israeli leader’s speech a “cartoonish circus.”

Syria which was supposed to be on top of the agenda became synonymous to a battle ground between all the parties involved- with each player citing their own grievances and nobody touching upon the main issue. It became a primary example of the chaos and confusion reigning in the region. For the first time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to attack Iran directly, citing the latter’s actions designed against Israeli in Syria; Iran in turn admonished the United States of illegal occupation of the area east of the Euphrates. Russia brought up the US strikes against Assad supporters that had caused many Russian casualties while Turkey’s foreign minister underlined Turkey’s war against Kurdish terrorism and called for the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity (its own incursion into Afrin made its argument weak). In his turn, the Lebanese foreign minister placed the blame for tensions on Israel which, he accused of constantly violating Lebanese sovereignty by attacking Syria from Lebanon’s airspace.

The other main issue was Palestine, which was marginalized, displaying its lack of significance in international affairs in general. It was barely mentioned in the talking points. Prime Minister Netanyahu called for giving peace and a Trump plan a chance, despite Mahmud Abbas’s refusal. He even responded to Palestinian attempts to shift the negotiations setting to a new international forum by maintaining that the United States was playing an important role in the process. So a two-state solution or in fact any kind of solution might not be in the cards any time soon. And not to forget the Saudis who were trying to propel an agenda of their own. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on the US to give it the same rights as other nuclear nations in its push to develop its own nuclear fuel, revealing that it’s presently in talks with ten other countries should America refuse. Saudi Arabia plans to build 16 nuclear power reactors over the next 20 to 25 years at a cost of more than $80 billion.

There is no end in sight for the madness that is the Middle East today; with the recent announcement by the US that its embassy will open in Jerusalem this May, with Eastern Ghouta been bombed relentlessly for the past week and calls for a ceasefire falling on deaf ears and with bloodied images of children traversed across social media, the Middle East is suffering from fresh carnage day by day. The US increasingly looks like a rudderless ship. Qatar has even called for an EU-style security pact for Middle East so that some semblance of peace can be retained.

Mr. Zarif is right when he stated that fresh regional security architecture is required in the region, rather than a strong man in the region. So far the latter is the order of the day with Syria becoming a battleground of egos. In a world searching for leaders, this year’s conference proved there were no leaders in sight. The conference produced far more questions than answers, and, as it went on, more and more accusations. Israel blamed Iran, Iran blamed Israel, the US blamed Russia and Turkey blamed the Kurds. All the while new weapons are being developed. The so-called leaders failed to display cohesion on what type of common security policy the world needs. They have their own strategic interests and priorities. It’s a play out of the realism theory in its most ruthless form and the only casualties are the people on ground.

— The writer is Research Fellow, Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-bank based in Islamabad.