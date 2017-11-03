MRI facility at night serving patients in LGH

City Reporter

The facility of MRI test during night time started some weeks back by the management of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is serving the needy patients till 12am at night.

This facility is very useful for poor and deserving patients who can avoid the highly paid lab tests from outside the hospital during night time.

Moreover, the government employees are also the major beneficiaries of this initiative as they are too busy during daytime in their official duties to reach hospital.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said this adding that LGH was the first hospital in Public sector which introduced that facility.