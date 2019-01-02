MRCs reach over 90,000 migrants to guide them on safe, legal migration

Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs), established and operated by International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), have reached more than 90,000 outgoing, intending and potential migrants through direct information sessions from January 2016 till October 2018.

MRC Coordinator, Shahid Naveed said this while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said the MRC, through its two offices each in Islamabad and Lahore have reached at least 1.5 million individuals through an information campaign on TV, radio, SMS, print media and social media to provide them guidance on safe and legal migration during the period.

Within their two and half years of existence, the MRCs have provided individual counseling to more than 2,800 migrants related to their migration decisions and legal migration options, he said.

The MRCs have furthermore provided information on safe and legal migration to more than 25,000 potential, intending and outgoing migrants through orientation sessions in vocational and educational institutions.

Shahid Naveed informed that the MRCs have provided pre-departure trainings at the Protectorate of Emigrants (PoEs) to more than 45,000 outgoing migrants through their daily sessions at the PoE in Rawalpindi.

The MRC is responsible to provide guidance to the beneficiaries about overseas employment, rights and protection of migrants, skill development and vocational training programmes and access to education system in other countries” he said.

The MRC offices were established in Islamabad and Lahore with the joint efforts of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and International Center for Migration Policy Development.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp