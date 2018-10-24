Mr PM, please practice, not preach

Nighat Leghari

THE Holy Qur’an reads, the Allah Almighty sees you what you do from above and from below, He gives you strength to enjoin truth and forbid the wrong (Al-Ahzab) All the categories’ of ballots have been over and game of Bo-Peep among the prospective premiers is ended and Imran Khan emerged victorious as the prime minister of Pakistan. Currently the nation is in high state of revelry. Intelligentsia, political observers and even the commoners are of the opinion that the new Prime Minister is a good omen for the country, because he claims to be inspired and motivated by the teachings of Qur’an-i-Hakeem, endeavours and determination of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam and spiritual vision from Allama Iqbal. Quaid-i-Azam as Governor General in his maiden speech said, “The Pakistan which I envision will be set up entirely according to the Islamic rules and regulations, all the citizens of Pakistan will have equal rights. No one will have special privileges. All the state managers will take themselves as the servants of the public. No nepotism and favouritism will be tolerated”. Imran Khan says he will seek all the guidance from them to inculcate the Islamic values and national attitude. Nation is expecting that the new Prime Minister in accordance with his vision will introduce Islamic legislation which encircles all the aspects of mankind and its affairs.

In Islamic system the treasury in reality is the property of the people and every member is entitled to have an allowance out of the income of the state. In this system many expenses of the state are met with the revenue of the lands because the tillers deposit half of their income from the lands in the public exchequer which is higher than the present revenue of the government which is collected through the taxes. Tragical enough that Islamic system was reduced only to the corporal exercises and some outdated rituals to which our masses are historically addicted and with the result the new generation converted into materialistic temptations and motivations and consequently we are put in the catalogue of the states ‘State of Terrorists’.

Sad enough that our previous leaders did not receive any wisdom from Islamic system of state and consequently the majority of the people could not receive the basic rights. The whole of the public exchequer was confined in the hands of state mangers who made their own empires and deprived the down trodden people of Pakistan even from the basic needs of the life. One of our previous leaders who was notorious for his many sprees used to put forward almonds and pistachio as fodder to his horses and grass as food to his people. Another leader swallowed up whole of the public exchequer and when impeached and put behind the bars wept like a lion. It is said that when lion swallows a big animal as prey in this struggle the tears trickles down from its eyes. Quran reads ‘God seized them on account of their sins and there was none to save them from almighty, surely God is a knowing wise‘(Al-Munim). For a long time we have been crushed under the ‘Boots’ ridiculous enough that one of our Generals toppling down a democratic regime holds the reigns of the state and put simultaneously crown and cap on his single head and provided a laugh line to the world community.

Once the Plato said ‘power gives raise all type of corruption and evils to prevent it immunize the individuals against this it should be familiarized with the internal truth and activities of the powerfulls should be monitored’. The slogan of “Clean and Green Pakistan” is widely hailed among the nation. If it would not taken as ill I would like to say that needs and necessities of the life of down trodden people of Pakistan are more important than the greenery and cleanliness in Pakistan. The previous regime put all the focus on the “Cosmetic Surgery” of the country overlooking the basic amenities of the people. Sleeking yellow buses and speedy orange trains could not deliver better glory of life or peace of mind to the people. I noticed many times while passing the roads, the poor people while standing on the bus stops preferred to get in to their familiar racherd noisy buses that to enter into the new colourful buses because of the high fares of the new transport. In this new transport policy our leaders have earned a lot of form the public exchequer in purchasing. It should have been spent on our health and education. Our leaders have put the whole of the country on the market table where every thing was for sale purchase and bidding. The tickets of Parliaments were put like stake money. The marketing of the jobs made “Mockry of the Merit” big projects were auctioned to the foreign investors, consequently the foreign workforce putting high wages tags on their foreheads took to seats and the local workforce was pushed to their vacant homes.

I am not in a place to advise or admonish to our new state managers related to foreign policy matters but I would dare to say that it stands failure. If we open the facts file no leaders of the state made the foreign policy based on strength or honour specifically relations with US. A US based newspaper “The New York Times” in its one of the article “Pakistan has done a lot for Washington specifically after the 9/11 episode but USA has been very slow in fulfilling its promises.” A former US finance secretary Paul O Nell revealed very stark truths in his book ”Price of Loyalty” he reads that this is an unrejected reality that US is not a well-wisher of any Islamic country and Muslims. It always believes the motto “Marrage-de-Convenance” it is not indeed a friend in need because it did not extend any type of help to Pakistan while he was in wars with India. I pray for the new premier may God give him fortitude and forebearness while dealing with country affairs. Please beware of the foes and friends because sometimes they both generate harm. The down-trodden people of your country are looking forward for a true system based on ‘justice’ now they cannot afford position of ‘about turn’.

—The writer is freelance columnist, currently based in Denmark.

