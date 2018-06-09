IT’S one of the most impressive old structures among the heritage buildings along the sea front, looked after with total dedication by a tall Anglo- Indian gentleman with a booming voice.

The building would have gone to the dogs if not for this one man. And yet I remember him twenty- two years ago, a watchman for an orphanage, he was an alcoholic and lived more in the gutters where he fell asleep after his last drink than in the room, which the trustees of the orphanage had given him.

He was Mr. Nobody. One day he decided to change. It was a long haul, from his little room to the hospital rehab center. I was there often dragging him back to those centers from the local bar he strayed into. Finally he made it and then this job as caretaker and then manager. It had been tough days. Today when people visit the building they know who is behind its restoration and maintenance. Now he is Mr. Somebody.

The same, with my friend from Orissa, Mr Prabhakar, he was a poor farmers son, who lived in a small thatched hut in the fields. His job was to work from morn to dusk with his father in the fields. He was a nobody if ever there was one.

One day he fell sick. The doctors told him his disease was fatal. He lay in bed waiting for death when a man of God entered his room, prayed for him, and he was healed. Suddenly he was a changed man, his one mission was to tell people about God.

He taught himself to read and write and then came to the city. It is a different Prabhakar than the man who first came to the city. A man, who speaks with authority, cool and confident, no more a ‘nobody’, but ‘God’s Somebody!’

It was last week that I was invited for the inauguration of a new TV channel. Speaker after speaker got up and spoke of the dynamic man and owner of the TV company. Finally it was the man’s turn. “Ladies and gentlemen,” he said, “I was a nobody and I still am!” The audience gasped. I did too. I had heard of nobody’s becoming somebody’s but this millionaire was telling different. “God takes ordinary people like me,” he said, “and gives us extraordinary powers. It’s there for everybody. I am still a Mr Nobody but with His power in me I achieve the impossible!

I walked out of that meeting humbled but elated. That same God given power is available for you and me. All I have to do is to ask for it and trust that He will do the rest. I am a nobody, but I can do great things through God who strengthens me and then become God’s Somebody.!

