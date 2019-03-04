Mr Modi — Don’t mess with Pakistan

Rayyan Baig

Ever since Modi has come into power the peace of the region and India itself has been ravaged. The butcher of Gujrat can see the writing on the wall after the defeat in recently held State Elections and is ready to go to any extent to win upcoming Indian elections. The BJP, RSS, RAW and fanatic Indian media have spoiled the secular face of India. To establish Hindutva supremacy the extremist government has relied on the politics of lies and fiction, even the Indian history has been distorted and rewritten. The 70-80% Indian population has been made hostage by Hindu extremist and are fed-up from the policies of the cold blooded murderer of Gujrat. They have shown their disgust by defeating BJP in State elections. To divert Indian public attention from his failures and win upcoming elections Modi has embarked upon a dangerous game. After stage managing an attack at Pulwama, the Modi government has launched a reprobate and cowardice attack across line of control in Kashmir. Though Modi has tried to impress his public but, in the process, has committed a blunder of challenging Pakistani nation.

Modi has underestimated the resolve of Pakistani nation. The offer of peace and better relations by Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been taken as a weakness by India. The intrusion by Indian aircrafts across the Line of Control, and dropping off their payloads in a haste without causing any damage, though was just to please Indian public by Modi, but it amounts to challenging the sovereignty of Pakistan. Pakistan can’t be cowed by a bigger and more powerful enemy, any aggression by India would be paid back in the same coin. India needs to understand that the Pakistani nation and their Armed forces are not which they faced in 60s and 70s, they have come a long way. Pakistani nation has seen fire and blood for 15 years, suffered over 70,000 casualties and no more fear death. The Pakistani armed forces have become battle hardened and created history of rooting out terrorists from Pakistan.

The offer of peace rendered by Pakistani PM was probably taken by India as a weakness and the resolve to respond as a bluff. Pakistan has displayed its resolve and ability by responding to India by shooting down its two aircrafts in less than 36 hours of Indian intrusion. In response to Indian cowardice attack in the darkness of night, with nothing to show to the World, Pakistan has responded by engaging six Indian targets in broad daylight, in addition burning Indian Aircraft and a captured pilot to show to the World and India.

The Pakistani Armed forces are imbued with the spirit of sacrifice and determined to defend their motherland at all cost. There is no dearth in the resolve of the National and Military leadership, the entire nation is united and standing behind its Armed Forces. As Muslims we love Shahadat more than Indians love their lives. Pakistan is a peace loving country but can never accept Indian bully or compromise on its sovereignty. Indian leadership needs to understand the ground reality and take the sincerity of Pakistani PM seriously. Pakistan and India are sitting on nuclear stockpiles and any miscalculation may turn the entire region into ashes. Mr Modi has all the rights to play dirty politics to win upcoming Indian elections but not at the cost of Pakistan.

Now it’s up to Indian opposition and the public to question the sanity of their PM and compel him to conduct fair investigation of Pulwama attack. If a fair investigation is conducted the Indians would find the perpetrator of said attack hidden within their sleeves. The slogans chanted by the residents of IHK gathered around burning Indian aircrafts must also open the eyes of Indian leadership and their public about the mood of Kashmiris. Any miss-adventure by India would surely cause sufferings to the people of both the countries however, it would result into India losing IHK forever. Pakistani PM has once again reiterated his stance for peace in the region, let the sanity prevail on the other side of the border as well and both the countries work for the wellbeing of their public instead of going for war.

