Mr know all..!

YEARS ago working for my dad’s interior designing firm, I was called to the house of a rich sardar who wanted to do up his place. I sat with design book in hand and waited to begin my presentation about the type of interior we could design for him. I never got started:

From the word go the man didn’t stop talking; he told me about interiors, about furniture, about how labour should be handled, about his tables, his chairs, where his bed should be placed and what design he wanted for them, and about most everything my job entailed.

“Sir, “ I told him as I left, “I don’t think you need us!” I visited his home many years later and found it a mess, his sitting room looked like a mixture of different styles and his bedroom was worse than pictures I’d seen of interiors used by cave men in the dark ages! I’m sure you’ve met many like him. They sit at home, drink in hand and wait to catch someone who’ll lend them a ear: “What are you doing son?” “I’m doing my studies in management uncle!” “Ah! Management let me tell you about how to handle a company! “And what about you?”

“I’m a doctor!” “I’m sure you don’t know about the latest cure for diabetes?” Generally in such a scenario I see patient wife sitting next to such a bore, quietly listening to every word till you look at her eyes and realize she’s learnt to daydream while hubby monologues.

I met my cousin from Atlanta the other day and as we reminisced about our childhood he said, “Bob I miss your dad! He spoke words of wisdom whenever we met!” “But he hardly talked,” I said, “he was a good listener!” And we both smiled, for in listening to others, their thoughts and ideas my father grew wise and when he spoke it was what he’d learnt, mulled over and thought about as he heard others speak. But there are Mr Know Alls all over aren’t there? Like this store manager who overheard his clerk saying to a customer, “No, ma’am, we haven’t had any for some weeks now, and it doesn’t look as if we’ll be getting any soon.”

Alarmed, the manager rushed over to the customer who was walking out the door and said, “That isn’t true, ma’am. Of course, we’ll have some soon. In fact, we placed an order for it a couple of weeks ago.”

Then the manager drew the clerk aside and growled, “Never, never, never, never say we don’t have something. If we don’t have it, say we ordered it and it’s on its way. Now, what was it she wanted?” “Rain..!”

