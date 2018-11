Rawalpindi

A stage play ‘Mr Faradye’ was presented to promote local artists at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday.

The play was written by Azhar Kamil and directed by Naeem Ahmed (Totta) while Anjum Malik, Naeem Bubba, Shahid Mughal, Aini Bukhari, Shahzad Mughal, Ali Shan, Haroon Kayani, Waqas Wicky, Zahida Ch, Reha Yousaf Sohail Butt, Naeem Totta and Azhar Kamil were performing in the play.—APP

