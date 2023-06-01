MR.ABDELMADJID TEBBOUNE, AFRICAN UNION COORDINATOR ON PREVENTING AND COMBATING TERRORISM AND VIOLENT EXTREMISM

at Security Council meeting on Combating terrorism and preventing violent

extremism leading to terrorism by strengthening cooperation between

the UN and regional organizations and mechanisms – New York 03/28/2023



-Terrorism should not be equated with the struggle of occupied peoples and their right to self-determination and independence:



” Africa is facing is a global threat that does not recognize borders and is not linked to any religion, race or nationality. Just as it should not in any way be equated with the legitimate struggle of the peoples under occupation in order to regain their usurped rights, foremost of which is their inalienable or imprescriptible right to self-determination and independence as stipulated in the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Algeria, which was able in the nineties of the last century to confront and defeat the evils of terrorism amid the almost total absence of the material and moral support expected from the international community, continues today in the same spirit its efforts to support its brothers in its immediate neighborhood on the continental level in their war against terrorism and violent extremism, guided by its experience. Bitter and successful at the same time.”

-Algeria’s initiative to combat terrorism in the Sahel and Sahara region:

“In this context, I would like to brief your esteemed Council on the initiative put forward by Algeria with the aim of giving new dynamism to counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel-Sahara region, which was approved in October 2022 by the member states of the Joint Operational Staff Committee (CEMOC), which includes Algeria, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, and the main objectives of this initiative are to revitalize the role of the Joint Operational Staff Committee (CEMOC) by adapting its tasks and organization in a way that allows it to keep pace with current challenges, and to make an effective contribution to combating terrorism and organized crime. “

-Algeria’s efforts to develop a new action plan for the African Union in the field of combating terrorism:



“At the continental level, and by virtue of assuming the functions of the African Union coordinator for prevention and response to this scourge, Algeria continues its efforts to contribute to strengthening joint African action in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, especially by contributing to: 1- Developing a new action plan for the African Union in the field of combating terrorism. 2- Activating the African Fund for Combating Terrorism. 3-Develop an African list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, including foreign terrorist fighters.4- The embodiment of the draft African arrest warrant.

Moreover, my country continues its support for African mechanisms and agencies specialized in this field, especially the African Center for Studies and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT) and the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), the two mechanisms whose headquarters Algeria is honored to host, as well as the Committee on African Security and Intelligence Services (CISSA). ) located in Addis Ababa.

The great efforts exerted by African countries collectively in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, as important as they are, still need the support and backing of the international community. Our conviction remains firm that in the face of a threat that transcends borders and countries, as is the case with the scourge of terrorism, international solidarity and cooperation must be implemented within a comprehensive approach that goes beyond treating symptoms to focus on the root causes of this scourge and the factors feeding it. “

Therefore, we call on our international partners to work bilaterally and collectively within the framework of the United Nations to support African efforts in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, especially by striving to achieve the following goals:



First: Enhancing the capabilities of African countries.

Second: Preventing the use of the lands of international partners as platforms to incite or support terrorist activities in other countries, while doubling efforts to avoid contributing directly or indirectly to the financing of terrorism.

Third: Supporting the joint mechanisms and operations delegated by the African Union to combat terrorism, especially by adjudicating the issue of their financing by resorting to the United Nations budget.

Fourth: Work to crystallize a new generation of peacekeeping operations, given that the traditional model of these operations is no longer in line with reality and new threats, especially confronting terrorism and organized crime.

There is no stability without sustainable development. Algeria’s decision to pump an amount of one (01) billion dollars for solidarity and development in Africa

Fifth and finally: Investing more in economic development in the African continent, based on realistic experiences that prove day after day that sustainable stability cannot be achieved without sustainable development. In this context, I recently decided to inject an amount of one (01) billion US dollars into the budget of the Algerian Agency International cooperation for solidarity and development in order to actively contribute to advancing development in the African continent.”