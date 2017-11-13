MQM’s Syed Ali Raza Abidi resigns from NA

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)

leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi has on Monday resigned from his

National Assembly membership.

In his resignation letter to Speaker of the National

Assembly, Syed Ali Raza Abidi stated that he was resigning

from his National Assembly membership due to personal and

political reasons.

Earlier, the MQM leader had announced to quit MQM-Pakistan

and resign from NA-251.

He had said that he will formally resign from his National

Assembly seat upon return to Pakistan and would contest

bye-Election against PSP’s Mustafa Kamal as independent

candidate from the same seat.

Orignally published by INP