MQM’s Syed Ali Raza Abidi resigns from NA

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)
leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi has on Monday resigned from his
National Assembly membership.
In his resignation letter to Speaker of the National
Assembly, Syed Ali Raza Abidi stated that he was resigning
from his National Assembly membership due to personal and
political reasons.
Earlier, the MQM leader had announced to quit MQM-Pakistan
and resign from NA-251.
He had said that he will formally resign from his National
Assembly seat upon return to Pakistan and would contest
bye-Election against PSP’s Mustafa Kamal as independent
candidate from the same seat.
Orignally published by INP