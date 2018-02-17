MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

London

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s senior organiser in the United Kingdom Faiz Ahmed has resigned from his position of the party over differences with the party leadership on its current stance.

Fiaz Ahmed has sent his resignation to the MQM’s International Secretariat to the party’s founding leader, expressing his reasons for resignation.

Fiaz Ahmed has remained active at the MQM’s London office for several years, looking after organisational matters as well helping to run the London office and the party structure which has faced defections and resignations in large numbers in recent months.

Faiz Ahmed has been active in the MQM since 1987 when he was a student in Karachi, starting with the All Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation.

Fiaz Ahmed said in the resignation letter: “I have worked for the MQM since 1987 in various positions, for both the MQM and the APMSO. I have decided to resign from my current position as Senior Joint Organiser as well as basic membership of the MQM in view of the current situation and the position MQM has taken. From today onwards, the MQM will not be responsible for my actions.