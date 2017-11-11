MQMP, PSP not bettering but worsening situation: Dr Asim

KARACHI : Former petroleum minister who is fighting graft cases, Dr Asim Hussain has asserted on Saturday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are not attempting to better the situation but are worsening it.

Dr Hussain appeared before an accountability court today for hearing of a Rs 17 billion corruption reference during which prosecutor representing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) maintained that delaying tactics of the alleged criminals caused delay in indictment.

After the court adjourned the hearing until November 18, Dr Hussain talked to the media in the court premises and criticised the federal government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as well as the disqualified premier and president of the political party.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has an ongoing confrontation with the army and the judiciary but why he is being tried for false corruption accusations.

A leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Najmi Alam also appeared before the accountability court and while talking to the media afterwards, he claimed that MQMP members contacted PPP leaders and denied the rumours that it was PPP which attempted to divide MQMP party.

Earlier this week, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal addressed a joint press conference and announced a merger with the latter claiming that MQMP was dissolved. However, Dr Sattar demonstrated an about-face the next day and asserted that MQMP would contest General Elections 2018 with its symbol and manifesto, rejecting Kamal’s press talk during which he had said that the parties would contest the polls under one electoral symbol and manifesto.

Dr Asim’s statement has come in a couple of days after development concerning MQMP and PSP.

Karachi is witnessing political alliances and breakups ahead of the elections that are scheduled for mid 2018. Sindh National Front (SNF) announced to merge with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Fridayand a formal announcement was made in a press conference addressed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi and SNF chief Mumtaz Bhutto.

