MQMP formally leaves govt side; holds important press conference with PDM leaders

Islamabad: MQMP held an important press conference along with other PDM leaders on Wednesday in Islamabad in which it had officially announced that it was leaving the government side and joining opposition ranks ahead of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The press conference was also attended by PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, JUIF head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQMP convener Khalid Mabool Siddiqui.

At the beginning of the press conference, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQMP, called it a “historic development” and said at the same time, it was a “test for the political leadership of the country” as the coming days would pose several challenges to them.

“We have joined you (the opposition) on this journey with these expectations. We have no individual or party benefits. Every clause of our agreement is for the common public of Pakistan and especially for those areas whom we have been representing for the last 35 years. The areas for which we believe immediate steps are needed.”

“We have prioritised Pakistan’s interests overall individual interests,” he added.

Speaking at the moment, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said that it was an important day for Pakistan’s history as the Opposition had “united and on the same page after decades.”

He also appreciated Zardari and Bilawal for starting a “new journey” with Siddiqui and the MQM-P.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the decision MQM-P had taken in light of the condition of Karachi and Sindh in general, was “historic”.

“PPP and MQM-P’s working relation has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. Both the parties have to work together for the development of Karachi and Pakistan,” Bilawal said.

He noted that the PPP-MQM-P talks had started long before the no-confidence motion, as it was his “aspiration” that the party would support them in the Senate.

PDM head and JUIF President Maulana Fazlur Rehman also welcomed the initiative and said “This decision is an expression of national unity for not only Karachi and Sindh but the whole of Pakistan.”

