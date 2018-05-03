MQM won’t be allowed to spread terrorism in province, says CM Murad

KARACHI : Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Khan on Thursday has said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will not be allowed to spread terrorism in the province.

In a statement, Murad Ali Shah welcomed re-merger of MQM Bahadurabad and PIB wings and said that the party can do politics, together or separately. He said that MQM has always given gunny sack bodies.

Earlier, both factions of MQM-Pakistan had announced to hold joint public meeting in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on May 5.

Farooq Sattar critically criticized Pakistan People’s Party and said that it is their government’s treatment of Mohajirs which has united the community once again.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that this will be a historic public meeting which will show the emotions of Mohajir community.

