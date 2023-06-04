MQM to win Sindh opposition office after PTI falls apart

The MQM-P holding consultations to bring its opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, citing party. MQM-P, the second largest party in Sindh Assembly after the PTI, will submit its application in the provincial legislature to claim the office of the Leader of the Opposition, party sources said.

The MQM mulling over different names of the party leaders for the coveted post including Raana Ansar, Ali Khurshidi, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Javed Hanif and Mohammad Hussain, party sources said.According to sources, the party will take its final decision after consultations with the Rabita Committee within few days.

The MQM-P has become the largest opposition party of the house with its 21 seats in Sindh Assembly after 10 PTI members distanced themselves from the party.

“We have now majority of opposition seats, we will strive to bring our opposition leader in the house,” party sources said. PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh presently holding the Leader of the Opposition office.

The PTI had won 30 seats in the house, of whom Abdul Kareem Gabol and Shaharyar Khan had already left the party two years ago. Out of total 28 members strength 10 members have distanced them from the party after May 09 violent incidents.