MQM to open election offices in nine constituencies of city

MQM-Pakistan has decided to open election offices in Karachi’s nine constituencies for NA by elections, citing sources, reported on Tuesday.The party has formed district level committees to run the election campaign for its candidates contesting by election on nine National Assembly seats from Karachi, scheduled on March 16.The MQM election offices will be opened in Karachi’s West, East, South, Central and Korangi districts.

According to sources, the party have decided to hold mass contact drive, rallies and public meetings for by elections on town’s level in Karachi.MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar contesting election from NA-252 and NA-254, while Mustafa Kamal competing for NA-256 and NA-247 constituencies.The by-elections would be held on NA-241 (Korangi), NA-242 (Karachi East-I), NA-243 (Karachi East-II), NA-244 (Karachi East-III), NA-247 (Karachi South-II), NA-250 (Karachi West-III, NA-252 (Karachi West-V), NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) and NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV), got vacant after resignations from the PTI members.