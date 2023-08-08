The Mutahidda Quomi Movement has proposed the name of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

The suggestion came as a delegation of the MQM led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

During their meeting, they conferred on different matters pertaining to the caretaker setup.

Apart from Dr Siddiqui, the MQM delegation was comprised of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Aminul Haq.

According to the MQM spokesperson, the prime minister assured the delegation of sorting the issue of increased electricity rates for Karachi consumers.

The prime minister also directed to immediately release funds for Hyderabad University, the spokesperson said, adding that the MQM proposed the name of Sindh Governor Tessori for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

The members of the MQM delegation thanked the prime minister for addressing their party’s reservations on the Seventh Digital Census, and for the incorporation of their suggestions.

“Thanks to God, the Seventh Digital Census has been completed and the results of the census also unanimously approved by all political parties,” the prime minister remarked in the meeting. The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir also attended the meeting.