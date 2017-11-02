MQM received financial aid from India through KKF, reveals FIA

Karachi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday revealed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had received financial aid from India through Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation.

The agency began investigation against top brass of the political party and according to a preliminary report, Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation was used to launder money.

The report claimed that deputy mayor of Karachi Arshad Vohra, Babar Ghauri, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and senator Ahmed Ali are accused of money laundering. The security agency also contacted revenue board, banks and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this matter.

Foreign ministry has also been asked to seek details of bank accounts of the party in Britain and United Arab Emirates.

Vohra, a renegade MQM leader, had parted ways with Dr Farooq Sattar-led party and joined Pak Sarzameen Party. He also recorded his statement to FIA after he was asked to cooperate with the department regarding investigation into money laundering accusations against MQM.—TNS