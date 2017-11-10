MQM-PSP join hands

THE leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) set aside their bitter rivalry on Wednesday to announce that they were gearing up for the eventual consolidation of their political forces and that they would contest the 2018 general election under “one name, one manifesto, one symbol and one party.”

Just a few days ago, the leaders of both parties were trading bitter words and ridiculing each other in the public but all of a sudden this quick change of heart surprised the common people but not their political opponents who are fully aware of the dynamics of country’s politics. They were already saying that both the parties are two sides of the same coin and would merge or form an alliance before general election. Since the division had affected their popularity as well as vote bank, the development was inevitable but it is yet to be seen as to which force or elements compelled the two parties to come close out of the blue. Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had long been trying to bridge the divides between the two parties and in the days ahead we could also foresee Musharraf joining hands with them for next elections. It is also yet to be seen as to which nomenclature the two parties select for them and also who will lead the party in future. Developing consensus on the matters will not be that much easy despite the fact that personalities on both the sides have worked for long years with each other as there are more than two candidates vying for the slot of the party chief. Anyway the merger is an important development on the landscape of Karachi’s politics implying that the MQM will be in a strong position to protect its mandate in the next elections with a united front. PPP really have to work hard to get its share while the PTI which had made inroads in the last general election will also have to pay more attention to the economic hub of the country to secure some seats.

