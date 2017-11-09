MQM-PSP alliance won’t affect us: PPP

KARACHI : Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said on Thursday that Pakistan Peoples’ Party will not be damaged by the alliance of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Giving his response to the dramatic political development, Shah said that Karachi’s vote is not of MQM-P or PSP, but of someone else.

He claimed that the leadership of both the parties were always on one-page.

“They (MQM, PSP) will go wherever they will be directed to go,” he said, I have told much earlier that both parties will soon merge with one another.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah maintained that any alliance between MQM-P and PSP won’t affect PPP.

He said that ironically both the parties are in limbo over the development.

“After the merger, we will know who will be the leader. No one knows who the leader of the alliance is,” he said while talking to the media on Thursday.

MQM-P has summoned a consultative meeting of party leaders today to address reservations of its disgruntled leaders on the recently-held joint press conference with Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal, sources informed Geo News.

The party leader, Dr Farooq Sattar, is expected to take disconcerted senior party leaders in confidence on his decision.

MQM-P’s party high command will also review the ongoing political developments after the press conference.

According to reports, a majority of the senior party leaders is seeking an explanation from Dr Sattar to inform them whether the party is going to hold an electoral alliance or a merger with the Kamal-led PSP.

Originally published by INP