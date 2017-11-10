MQM-PSP alliance will not last for long: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the merger between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will not last long.

He was speaking to media on Thursday.

Memon said that the alliance between two parties will not continue for long as it as an artificial mergence.

The PPP leader stated that the two MQM-P and PSP may have taken the decision of forming an alliance in a hurry.

“PSP may be wishing of bringing their own chief minister in the province,” he said.

He advised Muttahida Qaumi Movement to face their trials first before thinking of bring a new chief minister.

Orignally published by NNI