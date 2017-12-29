MQM-P’s Shiraz Waheed joins PSP

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the Sindh government is fomenting ethnic discord in the city. Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Sindh Assembly member Shiraz Waheed has joined Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Shiraz Waheed held a press conference at Pakistan House, PSP headquarters, with PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal and formally announced his participation in the party.

Expressing his views in the presser, Mustafa Kamal said officials of Sindh government use bad language against him instead of answering his questions. He said PSP is raising Karachi’s issues and not making personal attacks on others.

PSP chief further added that MQM-P has 17 Members National Assembly (MNAs) and 36 Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and Sindh government can easily loot Karachi in their presence.—INP

