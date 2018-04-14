MQM-P’s Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani joins PSP

KARACHI : Another Mutahhida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani has joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Qaimkhani formally announced his decision in a press conference with PSP leader Mustafa Kamal at Pakistan House earlier today.

The former excise and taxation minister for Sindh is the first MQM-Pakistan Bahadurabad faction leader to join the PSP.

He joins the ranks of MPA Saleem Bandhani and MQM members NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam along with MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined PSP.

Orignally published by INP