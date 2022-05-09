MQM-P’s Nasreen Jalil to be new Sindh governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader Nasreen Jalil will be the new governor of Sindh province as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved her name nominated by the MQM-P.

Subsequently, the prime minister forwarded a summary to President Arif Alvi for appointment of the new governor in Sindh.

MQM-P reportedly had sent five options to PM Shehbaz Sharif as part of the power-sharing agreement between PML-N and MQM-P.

Names of Ms Nasreen Jalil, who is a deputy convener of the MQM-P’s coordination committee; senior deputy convener Amir Khan; deputy convener and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar; MNA Kishwar Zehra and businessman Amir Chishti had been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for Sindh governor slot.

When appointed, Nasreen Jalil would be the first woman in nearly five decades to occupy the top office after Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan who had become the governor of Sindh in 1973 to 1975.

As per the power-sharing agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-N and MQM-P, the latter was given two federal ministries as well as the slot of Sindh governor.

Ms Nasreen Jalil possesses both the administrative and legislative experience being a two-time senator and deputy mayor of Karachi who headed the City Council between 2005 and 2010.

It merits mention here that Nasreen Jalil was born in Lahore and her father, Zafar-ul-Ahsan was the deputy commissioner of Lahore at the time of the British Indian Empire in 1947, and later he worked as an Indian Civil Service officer.