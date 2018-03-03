MQM-P’s factions bury hatchet, to contest Senate polls

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Leaders of the two rival groups of the MQM-Pakistan, Bahadurabad and PIB, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday at a joint press conference announced that they have reached to an agreement about the Senate elections being held today (Saturday) and had come up with five consensus names acceptable to both groups. The agreement is a result of non-stop negotiations with each other through mediators and direct contact during last couple of days, they admitted.

Dr Farooq Sattar however was “certain” that the two camps would reach an agreement about the status of the two coordination committees soon as well in an effort to prevent the party’s vote bank from being divided.

The MQM-P leader announced that the two groups have agreed on five names to be nominated for tomorrow’s Senate elections.

The nominees finalized are Barrister Farogh Naseem and Kamran Khan Tessori on the general seats, Abdul Qadir Khanzada for the technocrat seat, Dr Nighat Shakeel for the women’s seat and Sanjay Perwani on the minorities seat.

Dr Farooq Sattar expressed the hope that MQM-P will win all five seats. He said the party’s leaders were “embarrassed” and apologise to their voters and workers who have been “mentally stressed” by the conflict between the PIB and Bahadurabad groups. “It was not a happy occasion for us either that a strain remained between us [the two groups] for so many days,” Sattar said.

Recalling that “All is well that ends well,” Sattar said the agreement reached for the Senate elections was the first step of reconciliation between the PIB and Bahadurabad groups and the next step would be ending the differences over Rabita Committee. Farooq Sattar acknowledged the concerns expressed by other political parties and their suggestions to resolve the issues within their party amicably. He said both the MQM-P factions — Bahadurabad and PIB — had made consensus on Senate elections.

Speaking on the occasion briefly, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said he wanted to make it clear that Kamran Tessori was not his group’s candidate but they would support him as his name was proposed by Dr Farooq Sattar. “I gave this formula to Farooq bhai. Our candidate on General Seat of Senate will be Farough Naseem and Farooq Sattar’s Kamran Tessori,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Farooq Sattar however responded to his point by saying when his group could accept Faroogh Naseem name without explaining who proposed his name Bahadurabad should also show the same magnanimity. Farooq Sattar said five names had been decided with consensus.

This hshowed that differences still persisted between the two sides but it was the senate election that brought them at the same table.