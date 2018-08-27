MQM, PPP leaders to join PTI

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) former member of National Assembly (NA) Sajid Ahmed and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stalwart Qadir Bakhsh are all set to join echelon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As per details garnered, both leaders will hold a presser in this regard here in Karachi today.

Ahmed and Bakhsh have switched loyalties following PTI’s landslide victory in General Elections 2018 as cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan took over the reins of Pakistan for the first time at time when a financial crisis has crippled the economy.—NNI

