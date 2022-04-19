MQM-Pakistan’s Amin Ul Haque assumes charge as Minister for IT

Islamabad: MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Amin ul Haque on Tuesday assumed charges as the new Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, Amin ul Haque was warmly welcomed by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT and telecommunications.

In his message, the new federal minister for IT and telecommunications hoped that the importance and status of the IT and telecom sector would become more prominent in the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Regarding the completion of projects of the ministry, the minister said, “we want the projects of the ministry under our tenure to be completed expeditiously.”

سید امین الحق نے وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی و ٹیلی کمیونیکیشن کی حیثیت سے فرائض سنبھال لیئے "چاہتے ہیں اپنے دور میں وزارت کے جو منصوبے زیر تکمیل ہیں انھیں تیزی سے مکمل کیا جائے. امید ہے وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی حکومت میں آئی ٹی و ٹیلی کام شعبے کی اہمیت وحیثیت مزید نمایاں ہوگی". امین الحق pic.twitter.com/ZqKhMHq4IA — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) April 19, 2022

Syed Amin ul Haque held the portfolio of Minister of IT and Telecommunications from April 2020 to March 2022. During this period, telecommunication projects worth billions of rupees were launched in all the four provinces, said a news release.

In the same period, IT exports reached the highest level in the history of the country, creating a wide network of freelancers.

“The Ministry of IT and Telecom will continue its performance in the future too,” the newly-elected minister pledged