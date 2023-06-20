Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui wrote to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over reservations on voter lists and registration of voters.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Secretary Election Commission, Provincial and Regional Elections Commission Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that millions of new voters have been included in voter lists after the 7th census.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that finalizing the voter list without the inclusion of new voters will deprive them of casting their vote and it will raise questions on the transparency of upcoming elections.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader demanded that the ECP should extend the date of finalizing the voter list till the announcement of next general elections schedule.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started preparations for holding general elections in the country and initiated a compilation of returning officers’ (ROs) lists.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent a letter to the provincial election commissioners to provide data on ROs, deputy returning officers (DROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) by June 1. The commission will start training sessions for the polling staff after receiving lists from the provinces.In a relevant development, the chief election commissioner (CEC) chaired an important session held at the office of the Election Commissioner.

The session was attended by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, the secretary, the provincial election commissioner and others to review the preparations for the general polls and local government (LG) elections.