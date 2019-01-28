MQM-P wins against PTI in Karachi by-poll

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Syed Hashim Raza has won with a huge margin against Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar in Karachi’s PS-94 by-poll, according to unofficial results on Sunday.

Raza secured 21,136 votes while his closest competitor Jabbar managed to grab 8,765.

The vote count was held after the polling for the by-election in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas ended at 5pm.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MQM-Pakistan MPA Muhammad Wajahat.

The number of total registered voters in the constituency is around 246,449, out of which 136,808 are male voters, while 109,641 are female voters.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting the by-election, which includes Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Syed Hashim Raza of MQM-P, Javed Sheikh of Pakistan Peoples Party PPP, Muhammad Irfan Waheed of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muhammad Aslam Pervez Abbasi of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA).

The provincial government made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the poll was conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) established 149 polling stations and 596 polling booths for the by-election.

MQM-P member Muhammad Wajahat (late) won this seat with 32,729 votes in the general elections of 2018. His opponents, Muhammad Shoaib from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) acquired 14,030 votes, Fareedullah from PTI got 13,640 votes and Arif Azam from Muhajir Qaumi Movement London bagged 10,828 votes.

