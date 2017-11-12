MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

Kamal rejects Farooq’s allegations

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari on Saturday said that his party does not want to merge with any party.

“To have a political alliance with PSP, we made serious efforts to move forward but PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal wasted the chance,” Sabzwari said while addressing a press conference.”We don’t want a merger with the PSP,” he declared, adding that it was the PSP that wanted to merge with MQM-P.He also said that Kamal had made many allegations against MQM-P but still came to common grounds with the party. Slamming the PSP chief for making serious allegations against the institutions, he said that all political leaders ‘should display seriousness.’

“We can answer in a befitting manner regarding all claims made by Kamal,” the MQM-P leader said.Continuing to lash out at Kamal, Sabzwari spoke against Kamal’s earlier statement that politics in the name of Muhajirs should end, stating that he should have said that injustices against Muhajirs should be brought to an end.

Sabzwari also claimed that ninety percent of the workers are in contact with the party, and will return to the MQM-P when they are not ‘being pressurised.” Discussing the recent census results, he said that MQM-P raised its voice against the census and approached the courts.

“Our wish is that justice and better governance prevails in Sindh and Pakistan.

Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has criticised the media and others for “creating a perception” that Sattar was abducted and forced into conducting a joint press conference. “The conference took place in front of everyone and the media.

Yet such a perception was created. Governor Sindh also claimed Sattar was abducted and forced to give the press conference,” he said.Kamal added that Sattar has been giving the impression that whatever decisions PSP takes is at the behest of the establishment.“Sattar has been meeting us through the establishment since eight months,” he said, saying that the developments are not just 48 hours-long.

The PSP chief admitted that he is in contact with the establishment but said he is not an “establishment agent” adding that everyone in the country, including politicians, businessmen etc, are in contact with the Establishment.