MQM-P will not cancel Nov 5 rally: Farooq Sattar

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar on Wednesday said that his party will not cancel November 5 rally despite whether city administration approves their desired venues or not.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sattar maintained that his party is not being allowed to conduct a protest rally on Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi despite cooperating with the government.

Sattar claimed that he was told that a certain Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has already booked the venue on November 5 so they showed readiness to change the venue and decided to hold their rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen or Liaquatabad interchange but are still not being allowed to hold the rally.

“This is another injustice with us,” said Sattar. He then announced that his party will not back down and will go ahead with the rally either at Liaquatabad interchange or Shahrah-e-Quaideen.—NNI