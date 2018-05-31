MQM-P will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said on Wednesday if his party’s reservations were not settled then they will

boycott upcoming elections.

He was talking to media in Karachi, Farooq Sattar said that the victory for a voter is that he receives a symbol and all MQM supporters have the election symbol of the kite.

He said that the people want Rabita Committee to hold a rally but the other group was not interested in elections.

MQM’s mandate is being given to others, he said, adding, “We are not being minus, we have been misused.”

He said that the upcoming elections cannot ensure stability and whatever bad things happened to them have been in front of everyone.

He said that his party will continue the demand for a separate province and there should not be two but 100 administrative units.

He said that the MQM’s every leader is wishful for a separate province and everyone wants to fight for their rights.

Sattar lamented that census wasn’t carried out in the right manner and his party faced discrimination even before the elections.