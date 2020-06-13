MQM-P wants Sindh govt to implement Article 140-A

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that the 18th constitutional amendment remains an unfinished agenda if Article 140-A is not implemented. The party issued this statement after its two provincial lawmakers Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Muhammad Hussain attended the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-convened multi-party conference at CM House Sindh. The party said that the masses would be unable to yield any positive result from the amendment if powers are not devolved to the grass root level. The MQM-P blamed the provincial government for occupying local government institutions using its majority in the province. The party opposed any move from the federal government to terminate Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees and demanded to reinstate them. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P also demanded of the authorities to completely implement the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization for tackling COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that the World Health Organization (WHO) had named Pakistan among the countries that are most affected by the pandemic. The international institution had suggested imposition of lockdown and an increase in testing capacity up to 50,000 in a day. A letter had also sent to the Pakistani government which urged for the implementation of strict lockdown measures after declaring Karachi and Lahore as the epicentre of the virus.