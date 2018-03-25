MQM-P union councillor shot dead in Karachi

A councillor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was shot dead in Orangi Town late Friday night.

According to the police, the councillor of UC-26, Anees Siddiqui, was in his house in Turi Bangash Colony when unidentified persons barged in and shot him.

The culprit fled the site while Siddiqui was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the wounds.

Senior Superintendent of Police for District West Omer Shahid Hamid said police arrived at the scene and took the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim suffered a single bullet wound on his chest.

The police found empty bullet shells of a 30- bore pistol from the spot and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination. The SSP said the murder seemed to be a target killing, but other aspects would also be investigated. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

MQM-P leaders Amir Khan and Farooq Sattar condemned the incident and demanded early arrest of culprits and thorough enquiry. —INP

