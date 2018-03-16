MQM-P to support PTI candidate for Senate opposition leader

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced on Thursday its support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the contest for the Senate’s opposition leader.
The development came after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation called on the MQM-P leaders in Bahadurabad.
Addressing the media persons alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Imran Ismail and Senator Azam Swati, MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had destroyed Sindh in 10 years. He added that it is not appropriate for the MQM-P to vote for Sherry Rehman, the PPP candidate for the opposition leader slot.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders informed the media that they will announce their nominee on Friday.
Sources said Senator Swati, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, could be the party’s nominee for the post.

