Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is set to introduce a bill in the National Assembly for increasing the number of provinces in Pakistan to eight as MQM-P legislator Kishwer Zehra submitted a bill to the NA Secretariat on Friday. It calls for the creation of South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces within the existing Punjab, as well as two provinces each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.