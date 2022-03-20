MQM-P to announce decision on March 24

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P will announce its final decision of supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion on March 24. However, several MQM-P leaders have already suggested supporting the joint opposition. MQM-P sources say that all the issues of the party have been settled with the opposition while the coordination committee has convened a consultative meeting of the workers on March 20.

According to the sources, MQM-P has completed the consultation process, but some party members have suggested to wait a while longer. However, the final decision is likely to be announced on March 24, ahead of the no-confidence motion.

He said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aamir Khan would inform about the decision of the MQM-P.