MQM-P splinter group files complaint with ECP

4

Islamabad

A delegation of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad faction filed a complaint against the recently conducted intra-party elections by the Farooq Sattar-led splinter group (PIB faction) with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.
The complaint, filed by Farogh Naseem, demands the intra-party elections to be declared void.
A notice to appear before the ECP on February 27 was issued to the party’s PIB faction after the filing of the complaint. MQM-P’s PIB faction on Sunday elected Dr Farooq Sattar as its convener.
Sattar, who was deposed by the Rabita Committee on February 11, secured 9,433 votes in the intra-party polls held in Karachi and Hyderabad. The Bahadurabad group, however, termed the elections illegal.’
“The Rabita Committee, alone, can make policy decisions,” a statement issued by the splinter group had said.
Speaking to workers at KMC Ground, Sattar had said the elections were not just polls but a referendum. “A decision has been made that Rabita Committee and party constitution exist as long as there are workers too, and if there is no worker, then there’s no Rabita Committee.”—INP

