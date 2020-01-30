MQM-P says it did not demand another ministry from PTI govt

Staff Reporter

Karachi/Islamabad

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday rejected reports that it has demanded another ministry from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) federal government for its return to the federal cabinet.

The Karachi-based party’s deputy convener, Amir Khan, refuted the claims, saying the news was baseless. The MQM-P does not want a ministry but wishes to solve the southern port city’s issues, he said.

No request was put forward for a ministry during MQM-P leaders’ meeting at senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s residence, Khan added.