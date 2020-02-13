MQM-P resolves differences with PTI

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD/KARACHI MQM-P, an ally of the PTI government, has resolved its differences with the ruling party, sources said, after Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital. The sources said the two leaders discussed matters related to Siddiqui’s ministry during their meeting in Islamabad. Sources had earlier informed that the MQM-P convener had retaken charge as Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication; however, the Karachi-based party refuted the report.