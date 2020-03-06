MQM-P rejects impression of supporting early polls

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Friday rejected an impression created by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal that MQM-P supports the early elections in the country. His remarks have created an impression that MQM-P has supported early polls in the country, said a statement issued by the party spokesman. The party said they have only supported rule of constitution and electoral reforms in the country. “It is inappropriate to give an impression of MQM-P’s support for the early polls suggestion in the country,” the spokesman said. It is pertinent to mention here that a PML-N delegation, led by Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad on Thursday. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said after the meeting that PML-N has political connections with MQM-P and both parties are focused to empower democracy in the country. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui welcomed the visit of PML-N delegation and said that Pakistan could get to its destination only through democracy.