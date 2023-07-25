Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) reached out to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a bid to claim the Sindh Assembly opposition leader slot. As per details, the MQM-P parliamentary party asked the TLP for their support for the opposition leader slot in Sindh Assembly.MQM-P also approached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members for their support where as the GDA has not announced their support officially.

Earlier, sources revealed that in the meeting between Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) assured full support to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) for the opposition leader’s slot in Sindh Assembly.

It was reported that “the MQM has the support of only 20 opposition members,” Sindh Assembly officials said. “The party needs 12 more members’ support before submitting a request to claim the position,” officials further said.

The MQM nominated Rana Ansar for the opposition leader’s office in the Sindh Assembly amid deadlock with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Rana Ansar would require a specific number of votes to replace incumbent opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI.