MQM-P MPA Heer Soho says she has joined PPP

KARACH : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA Heer Soho announced on Tuesday to have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The MPA claimed that there is no respect for women in the MQM-P, adding that she will reveal the party’s treatment of women in a press conference later.

Soho also said that she had joined the PPP the day she attended a dinner at Sindh CM House prior to the Senate elections on Saturday.

During Saturday’s Senate polls, the MQM-P suffered a setback by gaining only one seat despite being the second largest party in the Sindh Assembly.

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had blamed the result on party MPAs selling their votes to the PPP.

Orignally published by INP