MQM-P MNA Waseem Hussain joins PSP

KARACHI: A member of the National Assembly associated with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday bade adieu to the party to join the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

MNA Syed Waseem Hussain announced his joining the Mustafa Kamal-led PSP at a press conference alongside party president Anis Qaimkhani and other party leaders in Karachi.

Hussain was elected on the National Assembly seat (NA-220) in Hyderabad in 2013 general elections. The latest defection from the rift-hit MQM-P comes days after two women MPAs – Naheed Begum and Naila Muneer – joined the PSP earlier this week.

Speaking to the media at Pakistan House, the PSP president dwelled on various current affairs.

Targeting the MQM-P, he said a tug of war over the party leadership was ongoing within the party. He slammed Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar for what he said failing to address the issues facing the city.

Qaimkhani said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was busy defending PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif instead of serving the nation.

Slamming unscheduled load-shedding, the PSP president demanded an end to power outages in the city.

He rejected the recently carried out population census and subsequent delimitation of constituencies in Karachi.

